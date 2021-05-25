Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 26, 2021

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.105 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CTB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 32nd quarter that CTB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $58.88, the dividend yield is .71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CTB was $58.88, representing a -2.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $60.17 and a 138.08% increase over the 52 week low of $24.73.

CTB is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Cosan S.A. (CSAN) and Genuine Parts Company (GPC). CTB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.48. Zacks Investment Research reports CTB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 29.78%, compared to an industry average of 29.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CTB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

