Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 26, 2021

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.105 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CTB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 31st quarter that CTB has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CTB was $57.11, representing a -1.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $58.19 and a 313.24% increase over the 52 week low of $13.82.

CTB is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Carvana Co. (CVNA) and Copart, Inc. (CPRT). CTB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.82. Zacks Investment Research reports CTB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 21.67%, compared to an industry average of 21.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CTB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CTB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CTB as a top-10 holding:

Pacer Funds (CALF)

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FYT with an increase of 59.33% over the last 100 days. CALF has the highest percent weighting of CTB at 2.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.