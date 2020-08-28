Dividends
CTB

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 31, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.105 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 25, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CTB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 29th quarter that CTB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $34.75, the dividend yield is 1.21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CTB was $34.75, representing a -6.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.21 and a 151.45% increase over the 52 week low of $13.82.

CTB is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Carvana Co. (CVNA) and Copart, Inc. (CPRT). CTB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.25. Zacks Investment Research reports CTB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -30.63%, compared to an industry average of -30.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CTB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CTB

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular