Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 31, 2020

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.105 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 25, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CTB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 29th quarter that CTB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $34.75, the dividend yield is 1.21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CTB was $34.75, representing a -6.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.21 and a 151.45% increase over the 52 week low of $13.82.

CTB is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Carvana Co. (CVNA) and Copart, Inc. (CPRT). CTB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.25. Zacks Investment Research reports CTB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -30.63%, compared to an industry average of -30.6%.

