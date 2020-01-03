Cooper Tire & Rubber Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CTB

In trading on Friday, shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. (Symbol: CTB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.46, changing hands as low as $28.10 per share. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. shares are currently trading off about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CTB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CTB's low point in its 52 week range is $22.46 per share, with $35.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.37.

