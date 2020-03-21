Cooper Tire Halts Production Amid Coronavirus Outbreak And Lower Demand

(RTTNews) - Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. (CTB) said Saturday that it will temporarily shut down its tire manufacturing facilities in the United States and Mexico to protect workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said the closure is also a response to market demand that has been impacted by the coronavirus.

The process of phasing down production at the plants will begin today and proceed on a rolling schedule over the coming week, with facilities expected to be closed for two to three weeks, the company said.

The company is currently assessing plans for its Europe operations. Cooper's plants in China, which reopened several weeks ago, and have continued to ramp up production, remain in operation.

Cooper believes it currently has sufficient supply of product, and will continue to operate distribution centers until further notice to meet customer needs.

