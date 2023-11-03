News & Insights

Cooper-Standard Holdings Spikes After Bouncing Back To Profit In Q3

November 03, 2023 — 10:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) shares are surging more than 39 percent on Friday morning trade after the company reported a swing to profit, from loss last year. Revenues were up 12 percent from the previous year.

The quarterly profit was $11.4 million, compared to loss of $32.7 million last year. On an adjusted earnings basis, earnings were $15 million or $0.85 per share.

Net sales for the quarter increased to $736 million from $657.2 million in the prior year.

Currently, shares are at $17.80, up 39.83 percent from the previous close of $12.73 on a volume of 361,066.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
