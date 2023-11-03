Cooper-Standard Holdings Spikes After Bouncing Back To Profit In Q3

(RTTNews) - Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) shares are surging more than 39 percent on Friday morning trade after the company reported a swing to profit, from loss last year. Revenues were up 12 percent from the previous year.

The quarterly profit was $11.4 million, compared to loss of $32.7 million last year. On an adjusted earnings basis, earnings were $15 million or $0.85 per share.

Net sales for the quarter increased to $736 million from $657.2 million in the prior year.

Currently, shares are at $17.80, up 39.83 percent from the previous close of $12.73 on a volume of 361,066.

