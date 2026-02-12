Cooper-Standard Holdings Q4 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $3.3 million or $0.18 per share, compared to $40.2 million or $2.24 per share last year.

Adjusted net loss for the quarter were $31.0 million or $1.73 per share, compared to $2.9 million or $0.16 per share last year.

Sales for the quarter were $672.4 million, compared to $660.8 million last year.

Looking forward to the full year 2026, the company expects sales of $2.7 to $2.9 billion.

