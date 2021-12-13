Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) shareholders are up 18% this past week, but still in the red over the last five years

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 18% in the last week. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last half decade have been stomach churning. Like a ship taking on water, the share price has sunk 75% in that time. It's true that the recent bounce could signal the company is turning over a new leaf, but we are not so sure. The important question is if the business itself justifies a higher share price in the long term.

The recent uptick of 18% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a lot at historical fundamentals.

Because Cooper-Standard Holdings made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over half a decade Cooper-Standard Holdings reduced its trailing twelve month revenue by 8.9% for each year. That's definitely a weaker result than most pre-profit companies report. So it's not altogether surprising to see the share price down 12% per year in the same time period. This kind of price performance makes us very wary, especially when combined with falling revenue. Ironically, that behavior could create an opportunity for the contrarian investor - but only if there are good reasons to predict a brighter future.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:CPS Earnings and Revenue Growth December 13th 2021

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. You can see what analysts are predicting for Cooper-Standard Holdings in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 23% in the last year, Cooper-Standard Holdings shareholders lost 26%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 12% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Cooper-Standard Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Cooper-Standard Holdings that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

