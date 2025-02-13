Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (CPS):

Earnings: $40.21 million in Q4 vs. -$55.15 million in the same period last year. EPS: $2.24 in Q4 vs. -$3.16 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$2.85 million or -$0.16 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.06 per share Revenue: $660.75 million in Q4 vs. $673.64 million in the same period last year.

