Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc Q3 Loss Decreases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (CPS) announced Loss for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$7.64 million, or -$0.43 per share. This compares with -$11.06 million, or -$0.63 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$4.38 million or -$0.24 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.22 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.5% to $695.50 million from $685.35 million last year.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$7.64 Mln. vs. -$11.06 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.43 vs. -$0.63 last year. -Revenue: $695.50 Mln vs. $685.35 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $2.68 - $2.72 Bln

