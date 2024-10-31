Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (CPS):

Earnings: -$11.06 million in Q3 vs. $11.36 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.63 in Q3 vs. $0.65 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$12.01 million or -$0.68 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$1.18 per share Revenue: $685.35 million in Q3 vs. $736.04 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $2.70 - $2.75 Bln

