COOPER-STANDARD HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $CPS Reports Quarterly Earnings

COOPER-STANDARD HOLDINGS ($CPS) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of -$0.16 per share, missing estimates of $0.06 by $0.22. The company also reported revenue of $660,750,000, missing estimates of $686,699,000 by $-25,949,000.
COOPER-STANDARD HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 50 institutional investors add shares of COOPER-STANDARD HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 41 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS removed 826,067 shares (-33.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,201,468
- EVR RESEARCH LP removed 200,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,712,000
- KOVACK ADVISORS, INC. removed 189,045 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,622,054
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC removed 133,528 shares (-42.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,810,639
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 84,412 shares (+109.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,144,626
- MILLRACE ASSET GROUP, INC. added 79,020 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,096,007
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 71,786 shares (-60.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $995,671
