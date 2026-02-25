Cooper-Standard Holdings (CPS) Price Target Increased by 40.57% to 54.96

The average one-year price target for Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) has been revised to $54.96 / share. This is an increase of 40.57% from the prior estimate of $39.10 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $44.09 to a high of $64.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 40.57% from the latest reported closing price of $39.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 237 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cooper-Standard Holdings. This is an decrease of 49 owner(s) or 17.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPS is 0.10%, an increase of 24.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.60% to 12,919K shares. The put/call ratio of CPS is 1.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millstreet Capital Management holds 932K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 539K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 614K shares , representing a decrease of 13.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPS by 45.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 528K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 514K shares , representing an increase of 2.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPS by 28.67% over the last quarter.

Fiduciary Alliance holds 501K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 499K shares , representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPS by 12.82% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 437K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 181K shares , representing an increase of 58.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPS by 104.10% over the last quarter.

