Cooper-Standard (CPS) Reports Q3 Loss, Trims '19 Guidance
Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. CPS reported adjusted loss of 31 cents per share in third-quarter 2019 against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 82 cents. The year-ago quarter’s profit was $1.05 per share. Unfavorable volume and mix, foreign exchange, as well as the sale of the company’s Anti-Vibration Systems resulted in the underperformance.
In the quarter under review, the company generated revenues of $729 million, lower than the year-ago figure of $862 million. However, revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $703 million.
During the reported quarter, adjusted net loss was $5.2 million against the year-ago net income of $19.1 million. Adjusted EBITDA declined to $43.5 million from $69.6 million recorded in the third quarter of 2018.
Segmental Performance
Sales in the North America segment were $393.7 million, down from the year-ago figure of $471.5 million. During the quarter, adjusted EBITDA in the segment came in at $62.6 million, down from $71.6 million recorded in the prior-year period.
Sales in the Europe segment were $197.4 million, down from $228.3 million in third-quarter 2018. However, the segment’s adjusted EBITDA was $6.7 million, up a whopping 622% year over year.
The Asia Pacific segment reported sales of $112.6 million in the reported quarter, down from $136.2 million in third-quarter 2018. The segment recorded negative EBITDA of $22.9 million versus $1.2 million in third-quarter 2018.
The company’s South America segment generated sales worth $25.2 million during the quarter under review, slightly lower than $25.6 million in third-quarter 2018. The segment reported loss of $2.9 million, wider than the prior-year loss of $1.7 million.
Financials
Cooper-Standard had $323.1 million of cash and cash equivalents as of Sep 30, 2019 compared with $264.9 million on Dec 31, 2018. The company had long-term debt of $736 million, representing a debt-to-capital ratio of 44.4%
2019 Guidance
For 2019, the company anticipates sales in the range of $3-$3.1 billion, down from the previous view of $3-$3.2 billion. It expects adjusted EBITDA in the band of $190-$210 million, down from the earlier guidance of $270-$300 million. Further, the company expects capital expenditure in the range of $165-$175 million versus the prior guided range of $175-$185 million.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Cooper-Standard currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector are Spartan Motors, Inc. SPAR, SPX Corporation SPXC and BRP Inc. DOOO. While Spartan Motors sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), the other two stocks carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Spartan Motors has an estimated earnings growth rate of 85.42% for the current year. The company’s shares have surged roughly 113.9% in a year’s time.
SPX has an expected earnings growth rate of 23.18% for 2019. The company’s shares have surged 59.9% in the past year.
BRP has a projected earnings growth rate of 18.49% for the current year. Its shares have gained around 14.4% over the past year.
Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today
Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.5% per year.
These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.
See these time-sensitive tickers now >>
Click to get this free report
Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS): Free Stock Analysis Report
Spartan Motors, Inc. (SPAR): Free Stock Analysis Report
SPX Corporation (SPXC): Free Stock Analysis Report
BRP Inc. (DOOO): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.