Cooper-Standard (CPS) Reports Loss in Q4, Beats on Revenues
Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. CPS reported adjusted loss of $1.32 per share in fourth-quarter 2019, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 59 cents, mainly due to lower revenues across all segments. The year-ago quarter’s profit was $1.47 per share.
In the fourth quarter, the company generated revenues of $726 million, lower than the year-ago figure of $872 million. This downside mainly resulted from the UAW work stoppage in the United States and lower-than-planned volumes on certain vehicle programs. However, the revenue figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $694 million.
During the reported quarter, adjusted net loss was $22.3 million as against the net income of $26.4 million recorded in the year-ago period. Adjusted EBITDA declined to $25.7 million from the $75.7 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Segmental Performance
Sales in the North America segment were $368.4 million, down from the year-ago figure of $476.4 million. During the quarter, adjusted EBITDA in the segment came in at $37.5 million, down from the $79.9 million recorded in the prior-year period.
Sales in the Europe segment were $199.96 million, down from the $230.2 million witnessed in fourth-quarter 2018. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA summed 429,000, slumping 91.3% year on year.
The Asia Pacific segment reported sales of $136.9 million in the December-end quarter, down from the $141.8 million generated in fourth-quarter 2018. The segment reported negative EBITDA of $13.7 million compared with the negative EBITDA of $6.5 million witnessed in fourth-quarter 2018.
The company’s South America segment generated sales worth $20.95 million during the reported period, slightly lower than the prior-year quarter’s $22.3 million. However, the segment reported adjusted EBITDA of $1.45 million as against the loss of $2.6 million witnessed in the comparable period last year.
Financials
Cooper-Standard had $359.5 million of cash and cash equivalents as of Dec 31, 2019 compared with $264.9 million on Dec 31, 2018. The company had long-term debt of $746.2 million as of Dec 31, 2019, representing a debt-to-capital ratio of 46%
2020 Guidance
For 2020, the company anticipates sales of $2.85-$3.05 billion. It expects adjusted EBITDA in the $150-185 million band and capital expenditure in the range of $140-$150 million.
