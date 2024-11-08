Cooper Metals Appoints New Director with Stock Options

Cooper Metals Limited (AU:CPM) has released an update.

Cooper Metals Limited has announced the appointment of Andrew McLeod as a director, effective November 4, 2024. He holds 50,000 unlisted options, exercisable at $0.50 and expiring on February 8, 2026. This addition to the leadership could influence the company’s strategic direction and trading dynamics.

