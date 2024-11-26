Cooper Metals Announces Successful AGM Resolutions

Cooper Metals Limited (AU:CPM) has released an update.

Cooper Metals Limited announced that all resolutions presented at their Annual General Meeting were successfully passed, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report, the re-election of director Timothy Armstrong, and approval of a 10% Placement Facility. These decisions reflect strong shareholder support and could influence the company’s strategic direction, potentially impacting its stock performance.

