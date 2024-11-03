News & Insights

Cooper Metals Announces Leadership Change and Strategic Shift

November 03, 2024 — 07:18 pm EST

Cooper Metals Limited (AU:CPM) has released an update.

Cooper Metals Limited has announced a leadership change with the resignation of Managing Director Ian Warland, who will be succeeded by new Non-Executive Director Andrew McLeod, a seasoned geologist with a strong financial background. The company is focusing on cost-effective strategies for its Mt Isa East Project, having received interest from third parties, while exploring transformative acquisition opportunities. These strategic moves aim to enhance shareholder value and ensure sustainable growth.

