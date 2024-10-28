News & Insights

Cooper Metals Announces Annual General Meeting Details

Cooper Metals Limited (AU:CPM) has released an update.

Cooper Metals Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 26, 2024, in Perth, where shareholders will review the company’s Annual Report and vote on the adoption of the Remuneration Report. This meeting is a key event for shareholders to assess the company’s financial performance and discuss future strategies. Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to participate and stay informed about the company’s direction.

