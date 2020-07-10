Cooper Lighting Recalls Light Fixtures Due To Injury Hazard

(RTTNews) - Cooper Lighting Solutions recalled its All Field AF, AN, ST series and Prism RGBA PM series light fixtures manufactured between January 2016 and May 2019.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a statement that the fixtures are mainly installed at indoor and outdoor public sports venues.

Based on reports representing .001% of all affected lenses currently installed, lenses can loosen and separate from the fixture, the company said. Cooper Lighting received three reports of lenses falling from All Field fixtures at indoor facilities in the U.S.

The recalled model numbers are displayed on a sticker affixed to the back of the fixture. The recall involves the following model numbers: All Field - AF-XXX, AN-XXX, ST-750, EXP-AF-XXX, PDR-AF-XXX, PDR-EXP-AF-XXX, PDR-AN-XXX, PDR-SD-XXX, PDR-XXXXX-AF-XXX; and Prism RGBA - AF-RGBA, PM-RGBA, PR-RGBA, PDRXXXXX-PM-RGBA, SAM-PM.

There have been no reports of injury related to the recalled products.

