Cooper Investors Boosts Stake in Lendlease

Lendlease Group (AU:LLC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Cooper Investors Pty Limited has increased its stake in Lendlease Corporation Limited, with their voting power rising from 5.274% to 6.974%. This change reflects Cooper Investors’ purchase of additional shares, signaling a growing interest in Lendlease’s market presence. Investors might see this as a strategic move to strengthen influence within the company.

For further insights into AU:LLC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.