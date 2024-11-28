News & Insights

Cooper Investors Boosts Stake in Lendlease

November 28, 2024 — 03:17 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lendlease Group (AU:LLC) has released an update.

Cooper Investors Pty Limited has increased its stake in Lendlease Corporation Limited, with their voting power rising from 5.274% to 6.974%. This change reflects Cooper Investors’ purchase of additional shares, signaling a growing interest in Lendlease’s market presence. Investors might see this as a strategic move to strengthen influence within the company.

For further insights into AU:LLC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

