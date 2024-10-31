Cooper Investors Boosts Stake in Iluka Resources

Iluka Resources Limited (AU:ILU) has released an update.

Cooper Investors Pty Limited has increased its voting power in Iluka Resources Limited, raising its stake from 8.34% to 9.41% by acquiring additional shares. This move could indicate confidence in Iluka’s market prospects and potential future growth, capturing the interest of investors watching stock dynamics.

