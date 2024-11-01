Cooper Energy Clarifies Director’s Interest Notice

Cooper Energy Limited (AU:COE) has released an update.

Cooper Energy Limited (ASX:COE) announced a correction in the interest notice for director Gary Gray, clarifying that he holds a beneficial interest rather than being the registered holder of certain securities. This correction underscores Cooper Energy’s commitment to transparency and compliance with ASX listing rules. The company is a key player in Southeast Australia, focusing on gas supply and production, with significant assets in the Otway and Gippsland basins.

