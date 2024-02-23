Cooper Energy (ASX:COE) Price Target Decreased by 7.59% to 0.19

The average one-year price target for Cooper Energy (ASX:COE) has been revised to 0.19 / share. This is an decrease of 7.59% from the prior estimate of 0.20 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.15 to a high of 0.26 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.96% from the latest reported closing price of 0.14 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cooper Energy. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COE is 0.01%, a decrease of 26.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.21% to 164,704K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 39,510K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,883K shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COE by 29.21% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32,518K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,272K shares, representing a decrease of 2.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COE by 32.13% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 20,476K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 17,092K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 13,995K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

