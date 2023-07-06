Cooper Energy (ASX:COE) Price Target Decreased by 10.18% to 0.22

The average one-year price target for Cooper Energy (ASX:COE) has been revised to 0.22 / share. This is an decrease of 10.18% from the prior estimate of 0.25 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.15 to a high of 0.32 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 53.21% from the latest reported closing price of 0.14 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cooper Energy. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COE is 0.01%, a decrease of 11.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.74% to 168,536K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 44,453K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33,272K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 19,328K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,480K shares, representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COE by 21.21% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 17,092K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,007K shares, representing a decrease of 5.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COE by 9.34% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 13,995K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

