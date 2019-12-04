Cooper Energy Announces Completion Of Minerva Gas Plant Acquisition

(RTTNews) - Cooper Energy announced completion of the deal for acquisition of the Minerva Gas Plant by the participants in the Casino Henry joint venture. The joint venture includes Cooper Energy 50% and Operator, Mitsui E&P Australia and Peedamullah Petroleum, collective interest 50%.

The plant has been acquired from the Minerva Joint Venture participants BHP Petroleum 90% interest and Operator, Cooper Energy 10% interest.

Cooper Energy and Mitsui have acquired the plant to process gas from the Casino, Henry and Netherby gas fields and from economic new discoveries anticipated from exploration.

The first new discovery, Annie, made in September 2019, is currently the subject of analysis and modelling to determine resource size and development options utilising the Minerva Gas Plant.

