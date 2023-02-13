Cooper Creek Partners Management Cuts Stake in Hudson Technologies (HDSN)

Fintel reports that Cooper Creek Partners Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.39MM shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN). This represents 5.31% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 4.09MM shares and 9.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 41.48% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.99% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.62% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hudson Technologies is $13.26. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 29.62% from its latest reported closing price of $10.23.

The projected annual revenue for Hudson Technologies is $340MM, an increase of 7.60%. The projected annual EPS is $1.23, a decrease of 47.31%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 298 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hudson Technologies. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 8.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HDSN is 0.11%, a decrease of 27.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.66% to 35,423K shares. The put/call ratio of HDSN is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 3,452K shares representing 7.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,493K shares, representing an increase of 27.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HDSN by 45.27% over the last quarter.

MSGGX - Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund Legacy Class holds 2,112K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,622K shares, representing an increase of 23.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HDSN by 40.24% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,864K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,988K shares, representing a decrease of 6.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HDSN by 19.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,150K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,104K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,165K shares, representing a decrease of 5.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HDSN by 10.89% over the last quarter.

Hudson Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hudson Technologies is committed to employing its engineering and chemistry know-how to provide their customers with economic solutions that also provide significant environmental benefits to all. Their solutions include, but are not limited to: capturing and recycling refrigerants and other ozone depleting and global warming gases; optimizing energy systems to reduce energy consumption and increase operating efficiency thereby lowering their overall carbon footprint; development and support of best practices to enable equipment operators to lower their footprint on the environment. Their mission is global in scope and their solutions are designed to serve the US as well as other developed nations and developing economies throughout the world.

