Cooper Creek Partners Management Cuts Stake in Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL)

Fintel reports that Cooper Creek Partners Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.73MM shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL). This represents 2.61% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 1.32MM shares and 5.01% of the company, a decrease in shares of 45.05% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.39% Downside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Comtech Telecommunications is $15.71. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.39% from its latest reported closing price of $15.93.

The projected annual revenue for Comtech Telecommunications is $539MM, an increase of 7.62%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 355 funds or institutions reporting positions in Comtech Telecommunications. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 4.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMTL is 0.07%, an increase of 11.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.91% to 23,838K shares. The put/call ratio of CMTL is 0.99, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,993K shares representing 7.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,844K shares, representing an increase of 7.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMTL by 21.02% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,046K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,035K shares, representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMTL by 13.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 847K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 720K shares, representing an increase of 14.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMTL by 35.27% over the last quarter.

Boothbay Fund Management holds 631K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 648K shares, representing a decrease of 2.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMTL by 1.92% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 565K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 596K shares, representing a decrease of 5.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMTL by 13.41% over the last quarter.

Comtech Telecommunications Declares $0.10 Dividend

On December 8, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 17, 2023 will receive the payment on February 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $15.93 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.51%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.96%, the lowest has been 1.08%, and the highest has been 4.39%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.79 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.70 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Comtech Telecommunications Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

