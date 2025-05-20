Cooper Companies Q2 Earnings Likely to Reflect Seasonal Trends

The Cooper Companies, Inc.’s COO second-quarter fiscal 2025 results are scheduled to be released on May 9, after the closing bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Its earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and met in one, delivering an average surprise of 2.98%. (Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Q2 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $982 million, indicating a 5.4% increase from the year-ago quarter’s level. The consensus mark for earnings is pinned at 92 cents per share, implying an 8.2% improvement from the prior-year period’s reported number.

Factors to Note

Cooper Companies reports revenues under two major segments — CooperVision (“CVI”) and CooperSurgical (“CSI”). Both these segments have displayed strength in the past few quarters. Overall, the quarterly results are expected to follow seasonal trends, with a lighter start compared to the last two reported quarters. The company remains focused on expanding MyDay production, scaling MiSight globally, sustaining fertility growth while maintaining a disciplined approach to margin improvements and operational efficiency.

In first-quarter 2025, the CVI segment delivered solid growth, driven by strong performance in silicone hydrogel daily lenses, particularly MyDay and clariti. MyDay, in particular, saw high demand across its portfolio of spheres, torics, and multifocals, with MyDay Energys performing well in the United States. Supply constraints for MyDay continue to be a limiting factor and might have hurt second-quarter performance.

However, management remains optimistic as new manufacturing lines come online throughout the year to improve availability and meet demand. The company expects CVI to grow 6.5-8.5% organically for the full year, with steady progress in the second quarter. Our model projects 7.8% organic growth for the segment sales in the quarter. Segmental operating income is likely to improve 13.6% year over year, per the Zacks model estimates.

The myopia management business saw strong momentum in the first quarter, on the back of robust demand for MiSight. MiSight is expected to have continued its growth trajectory in the soon-to-be-reported quarter, with management forecasting approximately 40% growth for fiscal 2025, supported by expansion in key markets such as the United States, the U.K., Korea and Europe.

The Cooper Companies, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

The Cooper Companies, Inc. price-eps-surprise | The Cooper Companies, Inc. Quote

Within the CSI segment, the fertility business posted 1% growth (3% organically) in the last reported quarter, driven by consumables, capital equipment, reproductive genetic testing and donor activity. The segment benefited from continued demand and technological advancements, including AI-driven reproductive genomics.

Fertility sales are expected to have resulted in high single-digit growth in the fiscal second quarter as well as throughout the year, supported by favorable macroeconomic trends, increasing access to treatments, and a growing patient base. Our model projects 5.3% organic growth for the segment sales in the fiscal second quarter. Segment operating income is likely to improve 38% year over year, per the Zacks model estimates.

Financially, the gross margin improved to 69% in the first quarter, benefiting from price increases and efficiency gains. Gross margin is likely to have expanded during the soon-to-be-reported quarter, supported by higher production levels and cost control initiatives.

Operating income, which grew 16.2% in the first quarter, is anticipated to gain 10-12% in fiscal 2025, implying a stable trajectory in the fiscal second quarter. Foreign exchange is likely to have been a headwind, impacting EPS by 4% for fiscal 2025. Per our model estimates, adjusted gross and operating margins are projected to be 67.7% and 25%, respectively, for the second quarter.

What Our Quantitative Model Suggests

Per our proven model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: The Copper Companies has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.

Stocks Worth a Look

Here are a few medical stocks worth considering, as these have the right combination of elements to come up with an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

Dentsply Sirona XRAY has an Earnings ESP of +2.71% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

XRAY delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 2.73%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter EPS is pegged at 49 cents.

McKesson MCK has an Earnings ESP of +0.96% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

MCK delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 3.93%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter fiscal 2026 EPS implies a gain of 5% from the year-ago reported figure.

Labcorp LH has an Earnings ESP of +0.29% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

LH delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 2.31%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter EPS implies a gain of 4.6% from the year-ago reported figure.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Labcorp (LH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

McKesson Corporation (MCK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.