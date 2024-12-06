Cooper Companies price target lowered to $115 from $116 at Citi

Citi lowered the firm’s price target on Cooper Companies (COO) to $115 from $116 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company delivered a mixed quarter, with the fiscal 2025 guidance “likely to draw questions,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that while investors will likely not be pleased initially, the thesis really hasn’t changed with several “shots on goal” to expand margins.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on COO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.