News & Insights

Stocks
COO

Cooper Companies price target lowered to $115 from $116 at Citi

December 06, 2024 — 07:00 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Citi lowered the firm’s price target on Cooper Companies (COO) to $115 from $116 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company delivered a mixed quarter, with the fiscal 2025 guidance “likely to draw questions,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that while investors will likely not be pleased initially, the thesis really hasn’t changed with several “shots on goal” to expand margins.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on COO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.