Cooper Companies price target lowered to $102 from $104 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered the firm’s price target on Cooper Companies (COO) to $102 from $104 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares after a “messy” Q4 with weaker organic growth and lower FY25 guidance overshadowing an EPS beat. The stock reaction is “understandable,” but the firm thinks the lower guidance is “conservative,” the analyst added.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on COO:
- Cooper Companies price target lowered to $115 from $116 at Citi
- CooperCompanies Reports Strong 2024 Financial Performance
- Closing Bell Movers: Lululemon jumps 9% after beat and raise
- Cooper Companies reports Q4 EPS $1.04, consensus $1
- Cooper Companies sees FY25 EPS $3.92 – $4.02, consensus $4,05
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.