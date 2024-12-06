News & Insights

Stocks
COO

Cooper Companies price target lowered to $102 from $104 at Morgan Stanley

December 06, 2024 — 07:40 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Morgan Stanley lowered the firm’s price target on Cooper Companies (COO) to $102 from $104 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares after a “messy” Q4 with weaker organic growth and lower FY25 guidance overshadowing an EPS beat. The stock reaction is “understandable,” but the firm thinks the lower guidance is “conservative,” the analyst added.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on COO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.