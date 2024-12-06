Cooper Companies price target lowered to $102 from $104 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered the firm’s price target on Cooper Companies (COO) to $102 from $104 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares after a “messy” Q4 with weaker organic growth and lower FY25 guidance overshadowing an EPS beat. The stock reaction is “understandable,” but the firm thinks the lower guidance is “conservative,” the analyst added.

