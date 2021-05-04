Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Cooper Companies's Debt?

As you can see below, Cooper Companies had US$1.83b of debt, at January 2021, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, it also had US$119.1m in cash, and so its net debt is US$1.71b.

How Strong Is Cooper Companies' Balance Sheet?

NYSE:COO Debt to Equity History May 4th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Cooper Companies had liabilities of US$961.3m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$1.97b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$119.1m as well as receivables valued at US$461.2m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$2.35b.

Of course, Cooper Companies has a titanic market capitalization of US$20.3b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

We'd say that Cooper Companies's moderate net debt to EBITDA ratio ( being 2.4), indicates prudence when it comes to debt. And its commanding EBIT of 13.3 times its interest expense, implies the debt load is as light as a peacock feather. Shareholders should be aware that Cooper Companies's EBIT was down 27% last year. If that decline continues then paying off debt will be harder than selling foie gras at a vegan convention. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Cooper Companies's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. During the last three years, Cooper Companies produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 78% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

The good news is that Cooper Companies's demonstrated ability to cover its interest expense with its EBIT delights us like a fluffy puppy does a toddler. But the stark truth is that we are concerned by its EBIT growth rate. We would also note that Medical Equipment industry companies like Cooper Companies commonly do use debt without problems. Looking at all the aforementioned factors together, it strikes us that Cooper Companies can handle its debt fairly comfortably. On the plus side, this leverage can boost shareholder returns, but the potential downside is more risk of loss, so it's worth monitoring the balance sheet. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Cooper Companies (2 are significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

