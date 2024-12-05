The Cooper Companies, Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $117.5 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $84.5 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, The Cooper Companies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $208.5 million or $1.04 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.8% to $1.018 billion from $0.927 billion last year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $117.5 Mln. vs. $84.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.58 vs. $0.42 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.018 Bln vs. $0.927 Bln last year.

