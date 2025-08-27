The Cooper Companies, Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) announced earnings for third quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $98.3 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $104.7 million, or $0.52 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Cooper Companies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $220.3 million or $1.10 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.07 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.8% to $1.060 billion from $1.002 billion last year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $98.3 Mln. vs. $104.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.49 vs. $0.52 last year. -Revenue: $1.060 Bln vs. $1.002 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.10 - $1.14 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1,049 - $1,069 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $4.08 - $4.12 Full year revenue guidance: $4,076 - $4,096 Mln

