The Cooper Companies Gears Up to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

The Cooper Companies COO is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on June 4, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $1.05 billion, implying 5.2% year-over-year growth. The bottom-line estimate is pinned at $1.10 per share, suggesting growth of 14.6%.

The EPS estimates have remained stable over the past seven days.



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Earnings Surprise History

The company delivered an earnings surprise of 6.8% in the last reported quarter. Its earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 4.11%.

The Cooper Companies, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

The Cooper Companies, Inc. price-eps-surprise | The Cooper Companies, Inc. Quote

What the Zacks Model Unveils for COO

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for The Cooper Companies this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is not the case here, as you will see below.

COO’s Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, for this company is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank of COO: The company carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Factors Likely to Drive COO’s Q2 Performance

The Cooper Companies is expected to have delivered a solid fiscal second-quarter performance, supported by continued strength in its CooperVision business, ongoing momentum from new product launches and benefits from operational efficiency initiatives. Following a strong first quarter, management raised its full-year adjusted EPS guidance to $4.58-$4.66, reflecting confidence in underlying demand trends and execution across both business segments.

The CooperVision (CVI) segment likely remained the primary growth driver during the quarter. The company is likely to have entered second-quarter fiscal 2026 with strong momentum in the Americas and EMEA, supported by expanding customer partnerships, branded contract wins and private-label launches. Continued adoption of premium daily silicone hydrogel lenses, particularly the MyDay portfolio, likely contributed to revenue growth. Management previously highlighted strong performance from MyDay multifocal, Energys and toric lenses, each benefiting from a favorable product mix and increasing market penetration.

Myopia control products are expected to have remained a meaningful growth contributor. MiSight revenues grew 23% in first-quarter fiscal 2026, supported by recent launches in Japan and the rollout of MyDay MiSight across EMEA. Early clinician adoption and strong professional engagement programs suggest demand trends likely remained favorable throughout the quarter, reinforcing CooperVision’s long-term growth outlook in the category.

Within the CooperSurgical (CSI) segment, fertility trends are expected to have improved sequentially as underlying IVF market conditions stabilized. Management previously noted improving IVF cycles in the United States and parts of Europe, alongside stronger demand for genomics, media, ZyMot and Witness products. While uncertainty surrounding the Middle East fertility market may have persisted, overall business trends appeared to be moving in a favorable direction.

Regionally, the Americas and EMEA were expected to maintain healthy growth trajectories. However, Asia Pacific likely remained a near-term headwind due to continued softness in legacy hydrogel products in Japan. Geopolitical uncertainties affecting fertility markets in the Middle East and competitive pricing pressures in parts of Asia may have tempered growth. Management expects to improve momentum in the second half of fiscal 2026 as product launches, contract wins and fertility market recovery begin to translate into stronger revenue growth.

On the profitability front, restructuring benefits, AI-enabled workflow automation and disciplined cost management are expected to have supported margin expansion. The company’s organizational changes and technology investments generated operating leverage in first-quarter fiscal 2026 and are expected to have remained an important contributor to the fiscal second-quarter earnings performance.

COO’s Share Price Performance

Shares of COO have lost 27.4% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s 10.3% decline. However, the S&P 500 Index has increased 11.3% in the same time frame.



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Stocks Worth a Look

Here are some medical product stocks worth considering as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat next reporting cycle.

Stryker SYK has an Earnings ESP of +2.74% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

SYK’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being -1.82%. According to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, SYK’s second-quarter EPS is expected to improve 11.5% from the year-ago reported figure.

Merit Medical Systems MMSI has an Earnings ESP of +1.04% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

MMSI’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 12.47%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MMSI’s second-quarter EPS implies a decline of 4.9% from the year-ago reported figure.

DexCom DXCM has an Earnings ESP of +1.33% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

DXCM’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.37%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DXCM’s second-quarter EPS implies a gain of 25% from the year-ago reported figure.

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The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.