Cooper Companies (COO) Unit's Ortho-K Lens Receives CE Mark

The Cooper Companies, Inc.’s COO business unit, CooperVision, recently received European approval for its Specialty EyeCare’s Procornea DreamLite night lenses for slowing the development of myopia in children and young adults. Notably, the popular orthokeratology contact lens has become the latest CooperVision myopia control product to receive the CE Mark. With this approval, the product joins the ranks of MiSight 1 day soft contact lenses, EyeDream and Paragon CRT ortho-k designs and SightGlass Vision Diffusion Optics Technology spectacle lenses.



It is noteworthy to mention that CooperVision has successfully managed to build the world’s largest portfolio of evidence-based myopia control interventions. This in turn aids eye care professionals to address the global myopia epidemic with several approved options, thereby enabling them to customize the approach to each child and family.



With this approval, the CooperVision segment is likely to get a boost, thereby strengthening its position in the specialty lenses market.

More on the News

By 2050, Myopia is anticipated to affect the vision of about five billion people worldwide, more than double of today's numbers. High myopia increases the risk of vision-threatening eye conditions like retinal detachment and glaucoma.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Per management, the company’s continued focus on innovation like DreamLite night lenses enables CooperVision to continue to lead in the myopia management category. The innovations offer wider access to optical interventions with scientifically-demonstrated outcomes drive investment in broader education for eye care professionals and parents.



Presently, these lenses are available throughout Europe, the Middle East and China.

Market Prospects

Per a report by Research and Markets, the global myopia and presbyopia treatment market is anticipated to reach a worth of $23.55 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.9%. Hence, the approval is well-timed.

Recent Developments

In March, CooperVision deployed Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses with LogistiVIEW’s Vision+ augmented reality (AR) warehouse software that will aid in hands-free picking guidance at the company’s upstate New York distribution center.



CooperVision displayed solid performance in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, with the segment’s revenues of $507 million rising 1% at constant currency (cc) and 4% on a reported basis.



In first-quarter fiscal 2021, MiSight witnessed 82% growth resulting in revenues worth $3 million. The company currently boasts above 30,000 kids globally wearing the lens, which includes more than 2,000 in the United States, while continuing to gather momentum.

Price Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have gained 8.2% on a year-to-date basis compared with the industry’s growth of 7.7%.

