Cooper Companies (COO) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

The Cooper Companies, Inc.’s COO first-quarter fiscal 2021 results are scheduled to release on Mar 4, after the closing bell.



In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 1.6%.

Q1 Estimates

For the fiscal first quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $660 million, suggesting indicating of 2.1% from the year-ago quarter. The same for earnings stands at $2.77 per share, indicating growth of 2.9% from the year-ago reported figure.

Factors to Note

Cooper Companies reports revenues under two major segments — CooperVision (CVI) and CooperSurgical (CSI). The resurgence in COVID-19 cases and emergence of more infectious strains might have weighed on the results of these two segments in the fiscal first quarter. In fact, for the to-be-reported quarter, the company projects CVI revenues to be $482-$502 million (down 3% to up 1% constant currency), while CSI revenues are expected to be $160-$168 million (down 1% to up 4% constant currency).



Although both the segments displayed weak performance in fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 due to the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the results were much better than expected as both these segments bounced back from the lows despite the disruption. Hence, the company is likely to have benefitted from this recovery in the to-be-reported quarter.

Nonetheless, CVI’s Toric and Multifocal lenses, which make Cooper Companies a dominant presence in the soft contact lenses market, may have exhibited strength in the fiscal first quarter.



Cooper Companies is likely to have witnessed encouraging performance in the to-be-reported quarter with regard to its MiSight 1-day contact lens (approved by the FDA in November 2019). Substantial increase in interest from optometrists as they look for value-added ways to boost patient flow as their practices reopen is likely to have led to the uptick. Per fiscal-fourth quarter 2020 earnings call, management anticipates to continue to target $25 million in global MiSight sales (growth of around 250%) despite the impact of the ongoing pandemic on the market.



With respect to product launches, the company has been very active as evident from MyDay sphere and toric introduction or relaunch in several markets worldwide.



Further, Biofinity toric, multifocal and Clarity’s extended daily toric range have been continuing with their successful launches. Additionally, the company’s extended toric range for Clariti has been released giving it the widest parameter range available in the market today for daily silicone torics. Moreover, the company has made substantial progress on MyDay manufacturing, and is now able to supply product to markets where it was previously pulled back from.



Coming to CSI, the segment remains focused on making products in several other areas of the business, including development and transferring of IVF production into the company’s global manufacturing facility in Costa Rica. More importantly, the company’s manufacturing and distribution teams kept the products available and shipping when several competitors were found struggling, thereby providing it the opportunity for future share gains.



These developments are likely to have contributed to the fiscal first-quarter results.



Cooper Companies has been witnessing higher contact lenses demand, courtesy of the global transition to daily contact lenses by customers in recent times. Moreover, the company has been making advancements in customized product offerings, which are likely to have contributed to the fiscal first-quarter performance.

What Our Quantitative Model Suggests

Per our proven model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is not the case here as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: Cooper Companies has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company carries a Zacks Rank #3.

