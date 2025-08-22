The Cooper Companies (COO) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Analysts on Wall Street project that The Cooper Companies (COO) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.06 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 10.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.07 billion, increasing 6.2% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific The Cooper Companies metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue by Category- CVI' to reach $723.97 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.2%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue by Category- CSI' will reach $343.37 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.9% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue by Category- CSI- Office and surgical' will reach $209.17 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue by Category- CSI- Fertility' of $134.62 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue by Category- CVI- Sphere, other' at $371.00 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue by Category- CVI- Toric and multifocal' to come in at $352.82 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue by Geography- Americas' stands at $311.49 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue by Geography- Asia Pacific' should arrive at $143.68 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.1% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue by Geography- EMEA' reaching $267.71 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.4%.

Shares of The Cooper Companies have demonstrated returns of -1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), COO is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

