Cooper Companies (COO) Q1 Earnings Top, '24 Outlook Raised

The Cooper Companies, Inc. COO reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 85 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 79 cents by 7.6%. The bottom line rose 18% on a year-over-year basis.

GAAP EPS in the quarter declined 5% from the year-ago period’s level to 41 cents, primarily due to rising expenses.

Revenue Details

Revenues totaled $931.6 million, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.8%. The top line improved 9% on a year-over-year basis and 8% at constant currency (cc).

The figure rose 8% organically. Strong revenue growth across all segments and geographies, driven by healthy demand for products and services, was partially offset by an unfavorable currency movement. CooperVision’s (“CVI”) growth was driven by COO’s toric and multifocal portfolio, while CooperSurgical’s (“CSI”) growth was led by its office and surgical business.

Segmental Details

CooperVision:The segment’s revenues totaled $621.5 million, up 7% at cc and 6% on a reported basis. Organically, sales were up 7%.

Per management, CooperVision witnessed an increase in revenues from toric and multifocal lenses (48% of CVI), indicating an improvement of 12% at cc and 14% on a reported basis. Toric and multifocal lenses’ revenues totaled $297.3 million.

Single-use sphere and other lenses’ (52% of CVI) revenues amounted to $324.2 million, up 1% at cc as well as on a reported basis.

Geographically, the segment witnessed a revenue improvement of $252.6 million in the Americas (41% of CVI), up 4% on a reported basis and 6% at cc. EMEA revenues (36% of CVI) amounted to $238.2 million, up 11% year over year and 8% at cc.

Asia Pacific sales (22% of CVI) rose 8% year over year to $130.7 million. The figure was up 6% at cc and 7% organically.

CooperSurgical:The segment reported revenues of $310.1 million, up 13% at cc and 12% on a year-over-year basis.Organically, sales were also up 8%.

Sub-segment Office and Surgical products (60% of CSI) generated $191.1 million in revenues, up 16% at cc as well as on a year-over-year basis. Fertility (40% of CSI) revenues totaled $119 million, up 6% reportedly year over year and 9% at cc.

Margin Analysis

The gross profit was $623.8 million, up 11.7% year over year. The adjusted gross margin came in at 67% of net revenues, expanding 200 basis points (bps) year over year.

Meanwhile, selling, general and administrative expenses increased 15.1% to $380.9 million. Research and development expenses rose 25% year over year to $39.5 million.

The operating income in the quarter totaled $153.1 million, up 2.4% year over year. The adjusted operating margin was 16.4%, down 100 basis points from the prior-year quarter’s figure.

Financial Position

COO exited the first quarter of fiscal 2024 with cash and cash equivalents of $135.2 million, up from $120.8 million at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

Fiscal 2024 Guidance

Cooper Companies raised its guidance for fiscal 2024.

The company now projects total revenues in the range of $3.847-$3.897 billion, indicating organic growth of 7-8% from the previously guided range of $3.809-$3.877 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is currently pegged at $4.11 billion.

CVI revenues are now estimated in the $2.573-$2.604 billion range (organic growth of 8-9%; previously $2.548-$2.594 billion). CSI revenues are projected in the band of $1.274-$1.293 billion, implying organic growth of 5-7% from the previously estimated range of $1.261-$1.283 billion.

Adjusted EPS is anticipated in the band of $3.50-$3.58. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $3.88.

