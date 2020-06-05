Cooper Companies (COO) Misses on Q2 Earnings and Revenues

The Cooper Companies, Inc. COO reported second-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.51, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.13 by 29.1%. The bottom line also deteriorated 48.6% on a year-over-year basis.



Revenues of this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company came in at $524.9 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10%. Also, on a year-over-year basis, the top line declined 19.8%.



Q2 Segment Details



CooperVision (CVI)



This segment’s revenues totaled $402.2 million, down 15% at constant currency (cc) and 17% on a reported basis.



Per management, the segment saw a noticeable decline in revenues from Single-use sphere lenses (29% of CVI), reflecting a decrease of 13% at cc. Single-use sphere lenses revenues totaled $116.1 million.



Toric (33% of CVI) revenues totaled $133.6 million, down 13% at cc.



Multifocal (11% of CVI) generated revenues of $45.1 million, down 7% at cc.



Non single-use sphere (27% of CVI) revenues came in at $107.4 million, down 24% at cc and 25% from the year-ago quarter.



Geographically, the segment witnessed a deterioration in revenues in the Americas (38% of CVI), down 22% at cc and 23% year over year to $149.6 million.



EMEA revenues (38% of CVI) totaled $154.1 million, down 11% at cc and 15% from the prior-year quarter.



Asia Pacific sales (24% of CVI) declined 10% at cc and 10% year over year to $98.5 million.

The Cooper Companies, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

The Cooper Companies, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The Cooper Companies, Inc. Quote

CooperSurgical (CSI)



This segment posted revenues of $122.7 million, down 27% at cc and 28% on a year-over-year basis.



Sub-segment Office and Surgical products (57% of CSI) accounted for $69.6 million revenues, down 34% at cc and on a year-over-year basis.



Fertility (43% of CSI) revenues were $53.1 million, down 17% year over year and 15% at cc.



Margin Analysis



In the fiscal second quarter, gross profit was $323.5 million, down 25.2% year over year. Gross margin was 61.6% of net revenues, down 450 basis points (bps) year over year.



Operating income in the quarter totaled $28.6 million, which plunged 80.5% year over year. Operating margin was 5.4%, down 1710 bps from the prior-year quarter.



Fiscal 2020 Guidance



Given uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on near-term financial results, the company is no longer issuing fiscal 2020 outlook.



Wrapping Up



Cooper Companies exited the fiscal second quarter on a weak note. The company saw weak performance across core CVI and CSI units. Also, the contraction in margins raises a concern. Moreover, the company’s top line declined on a year-over-year basis in the quarter. Non single-use sphere sales were soft, and CVI revenues declined in the Americas, EMEA as well as APAC.



Nonetheless, management remains optimistic about the Clarity, MyDay and Biofinity suite of products. The company’s portfolio of daily silicone hydrogel lenses makes it one of the leaders in the soft contact lens market.



