Cooper Companies' (COO) Buyout to Boost Women's Healthcare

The Cooper Companies, Inc. COO recently inked a definitive purchase agreement to acquire Generate Life Sciences for around $1.6 billion. The buyout is anticipated to be completed in the acquirer’s first fiscal quarter of 2022 upon the fulfillment of customary closing conditions, which include regulatory approval.



It’s worth mentioning that Generate Life Sciences is a privately held company and a leading provider of donor egg and sperm for fertility treatments, fertility cryopreservation services and newborn stem cell storage (cord blood & cord tissue).



This transaction is likely to bolster Cooper Companies’ CooperSurgical (CSI) business segment.

Rationale of the Buyout

Per management, the buyout is a strategic fit for CooperSurgical as it will enable the company to cater to the needs of fertility clinics and Ob/Gyns on the back of a more extensive product portfolio and services.

Given Cooper Companies’ leading position in women’s healthcare, the buyout, once completed, is going to be a crucial addition to its existing offerings. This, in turn, will enable the company to support its infrastructure and expertise, which include its sales forces’ solid clinical reputation and educational capabilities.



From the financial perspective, the acquisition (excluding one-time charges and deal-related amortization) is anticipated to be accretive to Cooper Companies’ adjusted earnings per share by around 30 cents in the first year post completion.

Market Prospects

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global women’s health market is anticipated to reach $47.8 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period (2016-2027). Hence, this buyout is a well-timed one for Cooper Companies.

Another Notable Development

In August, Cooper Companies announced that its CooperVision MiSight 1 day contact lenses have received approval from China’s National Medical Products Administration — regulating medical devices and pharmaceuticals — for usage within the country post a priority review. CooperVision has been leading the way (for more than a decade) when it comes to building the global myopia management category to provide aid to millions of children and their caregivers through partnership with the optometry and ophthalmology communities.

Price Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company have gained 14.9% on a year-to-date basis compared with the industry’s growth of 14.2%.

