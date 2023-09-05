Cooper Companies Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for COO

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (Symbol: COO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $357.92, changing hands as low as $354.63 per share. Cooper Companies, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COO's low point in its 52 week range is $244.215 per share, with $399.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $355.63. The COO DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

