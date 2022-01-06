Cooper Companies Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for COO

In trading on Thursday, shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (Symbol: COO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $408.11, changing hands as low as $404.28 per share. Cooper Companies, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COO's low point in its 52 week range is $354.07 per share, with $463.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $409.27. The COO DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.