Cooper Companies Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for COO

In trading on Monday, shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (Symbol: COO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $303.40, changing hands as high as $307.02 per share. Cooper Companies, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COO's low point in its 52 week range is $228.65 per share, with $344.3184 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $304.81.

