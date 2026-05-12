Cooper Capital Sells Its Entire $8.2 Million Quantum Computing ETF Position -- What Investors Should Know

Key Points

Cooper Capital Advisors sold 71,248 shares of the Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM) in Q1 2026, with an estimated trade value of $8.2 million.

The trade value represented 5.7% of the fund's reportable assets under management (AUM).

The fund now holds zero shares of QTUM.

The QTUM position had represented 4.9% of AUM at the end of the prior quarter.

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What happened

According to a recent SEC filing, Cooper Capital Advisors LLC sold all 71,248 shares it held of the Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ:QTUM) during the first quarter of 2026. Based on the quarter’s average share price, the estimated trade value was $8.2 million. The fund now holds zero QTUM shares.

What else to know

With this sale, Cooper Capital Advisors has fully exited QTUM; it now represents 0% of 13F reportable AUM.

Top holdings after the filing: CBOE: BUFR: $14.2 million (9.9% of AUM) NYSE: VTV: $14.0 million (9.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: QQQM: $13.0 million (9.1% of AUM) CBOE: RDVI: $12.0 million (8.4% of AUM) NYSE: KORP: $11.9 million (8.3% of AUM)

As of May 8, 2026, QTUM shares were trading at $144.91, up about 84% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by roughly 57 percentage points, and also outperforming its Technology category benchmark by roughly 29 percentage points.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $4.3 billion Dividend yield 0.88% Expense ratio 0.40% 1-year return 83.84%

ETF snapshot

The Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM) offers investors targeted exposure to companies at the forefront of quantum computing and machine learning.

Tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies deriving at least 50% of revenue or operating activity from quantum computing and machine learning technology.

Structured as a passively managed, rules-based ETF.

What this transaction means for investors

One thing is clear: Cooper Capital appears to have sold QTUM after a remarkable run. QTUM shares surged roughly 84% over the past year as of early May 2026, outpacing the S&P 500 by around 57 percentage points and beating its own Technology category benchmark by roughly 29 percentage points. What's less clear is why Cooper sold.

A complete exit is more of a signal than a simple trim, but that doesn’t make it any easier to discern the seller’s motives. Cooper’s sale could reflect straightforward profit-taking after a big share price gain, or a deliberate rotation toward the more defensive positions that now dominate Cooper’s portfolio -- its top holdings are now weighted toward buffered and value-oriented ETFs. (Buffered ETFs -- funds designed to limit downside losses up to a set threshold, typically in exchange for capped upside gains -- tend to appeal to more cautious investors.) But a full exit could also signal a genuine loss of conviction in the quantum computing theme itself. A 13-F filing tells you what was traded, not why -- and retail investors should weigh all possibilities before drawing any conclusions from this move.

For investors who remain bullish on quantum computing, QTUM's equal-weighted structure provides broad exposure to companies deriving the majority of their business from quantum and machine learning technologies -- a space that continues to attract significant corporate and government investment.

On costs and income, QTUM holds up reasonably well for a thematic ETF. Its 0.4% expense ratio is competitive for a fund this specialized. The 0.9% trailing yield is a modest but genuine income component, and sits notably above the 0.6% average for its Technology category peers. Neither of these figures is, on its own, a reason to buy or avoid the fund, but the cost structure at least clears a reasonable bar.

The harder question for everyday investors is whether QTUM belongs in their portfolio at all. That depends largely on risk tolerance and how the position is sized. The 50% revenue threshold for inclusion makes this a genuinely concentrated bet -- these are pure-play companies, not diversified tech giants with quantum divisions on the side. The fund also carries a five-year beta of 1.5, meaning it has historically moved roughly 50% more than the broader market in either direction. For self-directed investors who have a bullish view on the quantum computing theme and understand that volatility, a modest satellite allocation alongside a diversified core portfolio could be a sensible approach. For those seeking stability, it's probably not a natural fit as a core holding.

Bottom line: Whether Cooper Capital's exit turns out to be well-timed or premature, the long-term case for quantum computing stands on its own merits. And investors should generally avoid reading too much into any single institutional filing.

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Andy Gould has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard Value ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.