COOPANS To Modernise Its Common Air Traffic Control System With Thales's TopSky-ATC One

November 22, 2024 — 05:15 am EST

(RTTNews) - Thales (THLEF.PK) said COOPANS will modernise its common Air Traffic Control system with Thales's TopSky-ATC One, a product solution and its associated governance model to harmonize and improve air traffic management in Europe by using digital technologies. COOPANS is an international cooperation between six European air navigation service providers in Austria.

The company said the TopSky - ATC upgrade will enable COOPANS to improve air traffic management in Europe through advanced features that will lead to a better and faster coordination, and more precise decision-making for air traffic controllers, allowing them to handle more flights.

