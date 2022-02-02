COOP Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Mr Cooper Group Inc (Symbol: COOP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $38.48, changing hands as low as $37.94 per share. Mr Cooper Group Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COOP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COOP's low point in its 52 week range is $27.59 per share, with $45.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.18.

