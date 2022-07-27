COOP Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Mr Cooper Group Inc (Symbol: COOP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.95, changing hands as high as $46.19 per share. Mr Cooper Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 8.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COOP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COOP's low point in its 52 week range is $34.67 per share, with $52.335 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.83.

