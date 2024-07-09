Cooling Labor Market Raises Rate Cut Hopes: 5 Stocks to Buy

The Wall Street rally has resumed, with all three major indexes hitting fresh all-time closing highs last week. The Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed 0.7%, 2% and 3.5% higher, respectively, last week on renewed optimism surrounding the Federal Reserve’s planned rate cuts.

The optimism is being triggered by easing inflation and signs of a cooling labor market. The latest report from the Labor Department showed an uptick in unemployment and a slowdown in new job creation.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by 206,000 in June from a downwardly revised May figure of 218,000 from the earlier reported 272,000.

The unemployment rate rose to 4.1% in June after rising 4% in the prior month. Also, wages increased 3.9% year over year in June, the smallest gain since June 2021. Wage growth in a 3-3.5% range is considered consistent with the Federal Reserve’s inflation target of 2%.

A tight labor market has been the biggest threat to the Fed in its fight to bring down inflation. However, the labor market has finally started showing signs of cooling and the tepid wage growth has raised hopes that the Federal Reserve will likely be able to check inflation without pushing the economy into a recession.

Also, inflation eased in April and May, raised hopes that the Federal Reserve could soon cut interest rates.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell in his June post-FOMC meeting statement said that the central bank sees only a single 25 basis point rate cut this year, sharply lower than the three projected in its March meeting.

Even a single 25 basis point rate cut is good news given that many market participants had started believing that there would be no rate cut this year.

Moreover, the most recent FOMC "dot plot" predicts a 1% overall reduction in interest rates by 2025. Going by the forecast, the Fed funds rate is expected to drop to 4.1% by the end of 2025, which bodes well for the broader economy.

Our Choices

Given this scenario, we have narrowed our search to five consumer discretionary stocks, such as PlayAGS, Inc. AGS, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation FUN, OneSpaWorld Holdings OSW, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH and Skechers U.S.A., Inc. SKX, which have strong potential for 2024. These stocks have seen positive earnings estimate revisions in the last 60 days. Each of the stocks has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. AGS’ product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products.

PlayAGS, Inc.’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is more than 100%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved more than 100% over the past 60 days. AGS currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation and its affiliated companies own and operate five amusement parks: Cedar Point, Knott's Berry Farm, Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, and Worlds of Fun/Oceans of Fun. FUN’s parks are family-oriented, with recreational facilities for people of all ages, and provide clean and attractive environments with exciting rides and entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 14%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.9% over the past 60 days. FUN currently has a Zacks Rank #2.

OneSpaWorld Holdings is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and land. OSW’s service includes traditional and alternative massage, body and skincare treatment options, ayurvedic treatments, comprehensive hair and nail services, fitness, acupuncture, herbal medicine, pain management, and medi-spa.

OneSpaWorld Holdings’ expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 28.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 1.3% over the past 60 days. OSW carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is a leading cruise line operator. NCLH owns and operates three brands — Oceania Cruises, Regent Seven Seas Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings’ expected earnings growth rate for the current year is more than 100%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 5.9% over the past 60 days. NCLH presently has a Zacks Rank #2.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. designs, develops, markets and distributes footwear for men, women and children in the United States and overseas under the SKECHERS name, as well as under several uniquely branded names. SKX has distribution networks and joint venture partners in Asia and the Middle East, and wholly-owned subsidiaries in Canada, Japan, throughout Europe and Latin America.

Skechers U.S.A.’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 16.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 1.5% over the past 60 days. SKX presently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PlayAGS, Inc. (AGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.