CoolBitX and Elliptic Team Up to Offer Crypto Firms Compliance Tools

Daniel Palmer CoinDesk
Elliptic founder and CTO James Smith (CoinDesk archives)

Blockchain security firm CoolBitX and on-chain analytics company Elliptic are now pooling their technologies in a bid to help cryptocurrency firms better meet the demands of regulatory hurdles like the Financial Action Task Forceâs (FATF) Travel Rule.

  • Announced Tuesday, the two companies will provide a package of their respective solutions to firms such as exchanges, or virtual asset service providers (VASPs) under FATF parlance.
  • The tools include CoolBitXâs Sygna Bridge product, an API-based messaging service enabling crypto firms to privately share data as required under FATF guidance for the worldâs regulators, issued last June.
  • Also included are Ellipticâs on-chain analytic tools designed to help companies comply with anti-money laundering (AML) and countering the financing of terrorism (CFT) requirements from FATF.
  • The Travel Rule requires VASPs to record identifying data on senders and receivers of transactions worth over $1,000 and pass the information on to other VASPs.
  • CoolBitXâs CEO Michael Ou said the blockchain and crypto industries were at a âmajor crossroadsâ with the Travel Rule posing a âdauntingâ challenge for companies.
  • The partnersâ products would help firms avoid the risk of stepping outside FATFâs AML and CFT rules, Ou said.
  • The crypto industry is now seeing a number of initiatives developing solutions and standards to make it easier for firms to stay compliant as global regulators move to implement FATFâs guidance.

